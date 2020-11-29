1/
Andrew Patrick Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Patrick, Jr.

Terry - Arlie Andrew Patrick, Jr., 81, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home Byram. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Terry Cemetery.

For the safety of all, the family requests any guests be mindful of pandemic protocols regarding social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Mr. Patrick was born August 18, 1939 in Crystal Springs, MS to Arlie Andrew Patrick, Sr. and Mattie Sykes Patrick. He married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Morrison in 1958. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed their family trips to Eagle Lake sitting on the pier, fishing, watching the boats pass by and basking in God's panoramic glory as the sun begin to set with his beloved wife, Mrs. Ann, by his side. Mr. Patrick also was enthusiastic about horses, frequently buying, selling, and trading them, as well as cattle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Doris Fitzhugh, and two brothers, Ben Patrick and Kenneth Patrick.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Ann Patrick; one son, Wayne Patrick (Andrea); one daughter, Tami Dobson (Chuck); two sisters: Sybil Kirby (Phil), and Audrey Watkins (Kirby); two grandsons, Bradley Patrick and Brandon Patrick (Kaitlyn) and two great grandsons, Wyatt Patrick and Weston Patrick; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved