Andrew Patrick, Jr.
Terry - Arlie Andrew Patrick, Jr., 81, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home Byram. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Terry Cemetery.
For the safety of all, the family requests any guests be mindful of pandemic protocols regarding social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Mr. Patrick was born August 18, 1939 in Crystal Springs, MS to Arlie Andrew Patrick, Sr. and Mattie Sykes Patrick. He married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Morrison in 1958. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and enjoyed their family trips to Eagle Lake sitting on the pier, fishing, watching the boats pass by and basking in God's panoramic glory as the sun begin to set with his beloved wife, Mrs. Ann, by his side. Mr. Patrick also was enthusiastic about horses, frequently buying, selling, and trading them, as well as cattle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Doris Fitzhugh, and two brothers, Ben Patrick and Kenneth Patrick.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Ann Patrick; one son, Wayne Patrick (Andrea); one daughter, Tami Dobson (Chuck); two sisters: Sybil Kirby (Phil), and Audrey Watkins (Kirby); two grandsons, Bradley Patrick and Brandon Patrick (Kaitlyn) and two great grandsons, Wyatt Patrick and Weston Patrick; and a host of other relatives and friends.
