Andy Hailey
1943 - 2020
Andy Hailey

Tupelo - William Andrew "Andy" Hailey, 76, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Meridian October 19, 1943 to Claud Miller and Flora Smith Hailey.

Survivors include his wife, Paula Burke Hailey; three children, Alicia (Kyle) Rudolph, Kyle, Andrea (Brian) Klein and Anna (Greg) Rubinstein, Greg; six grandchildren, Max and Igor Rudolph, Russell, Morgan and Mitchell Klein and Gabriel Rubinstein; sister, Paula (Terry) Estes; brother-in-law, Jim Dean; and nephew, Brett Estes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen Daly Hailey; sister, Janet Dean; and niece, Hailey Estes.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020.Services honoring his life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Please visit the W.E. Pegues website for details. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US or your favorite charity.

Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
MAY
16
Service
Funeral services provided by
W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors - Tupelo
535 W Jefferson St
Tupelo, MS 38804
(662) 842-4872
