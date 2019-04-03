|
Andy McMullin
Paris, AR - Andy McMullin, 50 of Paris, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was born on April 20, 1968 in Ferriday, Louisiana to his parents Billy Joe and Judy (Shirley) McMullin. He worked for over 20 years with Kroger Grocery Store in Clinton, Mississippi.
He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe McMullin and his grandparents, Byron and Crete Shirley, also of Paris. He is survived by his mother, Judy McMullin of Fort Smith; one sister, Pamela McMullin of Paris; one niece, Erin Fitz of Atlanta, Georgia, many McMullin family members in both Jonesboro and Trumann and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private burial will be held at Paint Rock Cemetery in Paris. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon Bible Program, P.O. Box 303, Paris, AR 72855.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 3, 2019