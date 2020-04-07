|
Angela Grace Healy Hepburn
Jackson - Angela Grace Healy Hepburn, 57, of Jackson, MS passed peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Angie, or Angie Grace, as she was lovingly called, was raised in Jackson and attended St. Therese Elementary and St Joseph High School. Part of her soul resided in New Orleans, as she often found herself spending a great deal of time in the Big Easy throughout the years.
Born with an Oscar Wilde wit and an eclectic manner, her gift for words traveled throughout her hobby of reading and her love of letter writing. Angie had a tenacity in her demeanor that was balanced by her loving nature. Her natural ease was found in her smile that could light up even the dimmest room. She would do anything for those whom she loved and always fought for the underdog. Angie often showcased her extreme thoughtfulness by giving loved ones unique gifts for no particular reason at all. She inherited her passion for reading from her father and would often recommend books that touched her on a deep level. Angie believed in a limitless potential for everyone, in both mind and spirit, and her gift as a conversationalist could leave you forever touched by an encounter with her. She was also a talented artist and nanny, and we are in awe of the lasting impact she has had on this world.
Angie Grace is survived by Seth David Healy (Virginia); mother Linda Healy; sisters and brothers Shawn Ward (Rod), Johnny Healy (Angela), Pat Healy (Angela) and Christy Rendon; nieces and nephews Roderick, Andrew Ward and Emma Ward, Taylor, Erika, Gabrielle and Mia Healy and Wade Healy; and her faithful companion, Mercy.
Angie Grace is preceded in death by her father John J. Healy, Jr, her paternal grandparents John and Angela Healy, her maternal grandparents, Homer and Nina Wade, and her brother-in-law, Del Rendon. It gives us great comfort to know that these wonderful souls are greeting Angie Grace upon her arrival.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or UMMC, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020