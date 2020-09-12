Angela Layne Wineland



Brandon - August 12, 1960 - September 6, 2020



A beloved and exceptional soul unexpectedly left this earth on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Angela Layne Wineland of Brandon, Miss., was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.



Angela was born in Camden, Ark., on August 12, 1960—a birthdate she would later share through the years with her only son.



Angela graduated from Camden High School in 1978. She pursued her passion for writing and literature at the University of Arkansas where she earned a bachelor's degree in English and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. Continuing to hone her writing skills, she received her Master of Arts in technical and expository writing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.



While at the U of A, Angela met and fell in love with her soulmate and best friend, Gregory Arthur Wineland, Sr. They married in 1985 and built a life devoted to supporting and loving each other for thirty-five earthly years. Together, they explored the world with Angela always the navigator.



Angela leaves behind to grieve her loss and cherish her memory her husband, Greg Wineland, and grandson, Ezra Arthur Wineland, both of Brandon, Miss.; daughter, Layne Elizabeth Wineland of Austin, Texas; parents, Ronald Gray Edwards and Sherry O'Shan Cook Edwards, Camden, Ark.; siblings, Laura Edwards Kauffman, Jason Edwards, Debra Edwards Ashworth, Matthew Fite, and Elizabeth Fite; aunts, Susan Edwards Smith and Cynthia Edwards Wright; and cousins, Janet Warlick, David Warlick, and Susannah Wright. Angela is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, numerous in-laws, and friends. She has been reunited in heaven with her son, Gregory Arthur Wineland, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alton Cook and Teddy Cook; paternal grandparents, Albert Edwards and Lorain Edwards; aunt, Betty Cook Warlick; and uncle, Ronald Smith.



Angela will live on in the many terms of endearment she earned from loved ones. To her treasured husband she was the "Bunky" to his "Unka." To her grandson, she was "Gangy," a name capturing her intelligent humor as it derived from an entertainment favorite - Arrested Development. More than a grandmother to "Hoogie," she devoted her final year on earth to caring for this precious boy after her son's tragic passing.



Angela appreciated life's simple pleasures: supporting her beloved Razorbacks through thick and thin, spending time near - and especially in - the water, photographing her favorite subject - her grandson, spending an evening with a book or a movie (preferably starring Philip Seymour Hoffman, or a Lifetime movie shared with her daughter).



Angela was a perpetual scholar of the world, a woman of intellectual prowess and a desire to learn and educate. She was truly "a scholar, a lady, and a judge of good wine (and scotch)." In the age of digital supremacy, she would have a paperback in tow and would be ready with recommendations for any inquiring minds. She served as editor-in-chief on all her children's school essays and projects. She once visited her daughter's fourth grade class to edit twenty-six fledgling Faulkner essays and teach grammar to the class. During get-togethers and family reunions, she reveled in activities like Trivial Pursuit, games of general knowledge, and strategic card games - never taking herself too seriously but enjoying the intellectual workout and challenge of competing with other sharp minds.



Angela will forever be remembered for her kind disposition, scholarly and inquisitive spirit, explorative and brave nature, appreciation for witticisms and intelligent humor (and disdain for the opposite), proclivity for working within the meaningful detail, and impeccable style.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Little Rock, Ark., on Friday, September 18 at 4:00 p.m., preceded by a rosary at 3:30. Donations in Angela's memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation in honor of her brother Jason, or to the UA Little Rock Foundation for the Department of Rhetoric and Writing.









