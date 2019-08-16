|
Angelia Beatrice Hudson
Brandon - Angelia Beatrice Hudson, age 53 of Brandon, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at a local hospital.
She was born in Yazoo City, MS on November 26, 1965 to Charles Everett Huffmaster and Barbara Talbert Huffmaster. Angelia is preceded in death by her father, Charles Everett Huffmaster. She graduated from Mississippi Baptist Academy and Hinds Community College and was currently working as a Paralegal at Deaton and Berry.
Angelia is survived by her loving husband, Mike Hudson; mother, Barbara Huffmaster; her beloved pet Roc; siblings, Dorothy Devange Arnold and Charles Ike Huffmaster (Cheri); a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with Dr. Ron Byrd officiating. Visitation will start at 9:00am until service time. A Graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at Long Creek Baptist Cemetery in Meridian, MS with Rev. Ben Jones officiating.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 16, 2019