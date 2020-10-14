1/
Angie Wilson Humphreys
1963 - 2020
Angie Wilson Humphreys

Clinton - Angela "Angie" Wilson Humphreys, 57, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home in Clinton. A memorial service will be held at 3pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Learned Baptist Church, Learned.

Angie was born in Rayville, LA to the late Billy Gene and Mary Harris. She loved her family, fishing and watching New Orleans Saints football. She worked at the Waffle House and was loved by all that came in contact with her. She had a unique bond with her grandson, Jordan Lane. She will be missed by all.

Angie is survived by her son, Jody Humphreys (Nickey McDonald); grandchildren, Jordan Lane, Braylon Eugene and Liberty Grace Humphreys; brother, Billy Ray Wilson (Lynda) and Roger Williamson (Lisa); and sisters, Cindy Monroe (Jeffery A. Warren), Sandra Savoy and Pamela Wyatt.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Learned Baptist Church
1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
