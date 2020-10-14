Angie Wilson Humphreys



Clinton - Angela "Angie" Wilson Humphreys, 57, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home in Clinton. A memorial service will be held at 3pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Learned Baptist Church, Learned.



Angie was born in Rayville, LA to the late Billy Gene and Mary Harris. She loved her family, fishing and watching New Orleans Saints football. She worked at the Waffle House and was loved by all that came in contact with her. She had a unique bond with her grandson, Jordan Lane. She will be missed by all.



Angie is survived by her son, Jody Humphreys (Nickey McDonald); grandchildren, Jordan Lane, Braylon Eugene and Liberty Grace Humphreys; brother, Billy Ray Wilson (Lynda) and Roger Williamson (Lisa); and sisters, Cindy Monroe (Jeffery A. Warren), Sandra Savoy and Pamela Wyatt.









