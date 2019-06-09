Anita Frenzer



Ridgeland - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Anita Kirby Frenzer, 92, of Ridgeland, Mississippi. After a long struggle with several illnesses, Anita passed away on May 14th, 2019, in Jackson, Mississippi, at St. Dominic's Hospital with her granddaughter at her bedside. Anita was born in Dayton, Ohio to Forrest Eden Kirby and Gurtrude Shurts Kurby on February 11, 1927. She graduated from Stivers High School in 1945. One if her favorite things to do in Dayton was getting Esther Price Candy. She was a retired bookkeeper of 25+ years. Shortly after moving to Mississippi, she joined Southwest Christian Church where she was a charter member for 45 years. When she moved to Ridgeland, she became a member of the First Christian Church. Grandma got sick with a bad infection of her H pylori last year and was taken to St. Dominic's Hospital on October 5. After spending several days she was sent to a rehab facility to get her strength back. She finally ended up at the Arbor in Ridgeland (one of the best places she had been). She was taken back to St. Dominic's Hospital on May 2 for a GI bleed. She was diagnosed with pneumonia May 10. She finally went to Heaven with her loved ones May 14. Anita is preceded in death by her Husband, Robert j. Frenzer, her daughter, Patricia L. Perry and her granddaughter, Anita Elizabeth Perry. Anita will be lovingly remembered by her Granddaughter, Kathi Perry; Grandson, Karl David Perry; Sister, Marilyn Wells; Nieces, Wendy L. Wells (Alan) and Laura Larson (Tom); Nephews, Michael Wells (Lorna) and Kevin Wells along with several great nieces and great nephews.



A Celebration of Life for Anita will be held at First Christian Church in Jackson, Mississippi on July 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The funeral service will be held in Dayton, OH June 22, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Jackson and the . Published in Clarion Ledger on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary