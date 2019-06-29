|
|
Anita Jean Bittner
Hernando - Anita Jean Bittner, 63, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Wesley Meadows Retirement Community in Hernando, MS. Visitation will begin on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am all at St. Paul Catholic Church, Flowood, MS.
Miss Bittner was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Norman Bittner, sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Ronnie Sturdivant, and brother Larry Bittner as well as many well- loved pets. Survivors include brothers Jim Bittner of Mineola, TX, Ricky Bittner of Nesbit, MS and Bobby Bittner (Melissa) of Hernando, MS and sister Judy Frascogna (Mike) of Jackson, MS 14 nieces and nephews and 23 great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the loving staff and residents of Wesley Meadows and the staff of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wesley Meadows Retirement Community, 1325 McIngvale Road, Hernando, MS 38632 or CARA in Clinton, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 29 to June 30, 2019