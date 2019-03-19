|
Ann A. Hawkins
Brandon - Ann Allen Hawkins passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. She was 74 years old and lived in Brandon, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Lakewood Memorial Park & Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.
Ann is survived by her husband of 53 years, James O. Hawkins, Sr. of Brandon Mississippi; son James O. Hawkins, Jr., and daughter-in-law Vanessa of Northlake, Texas; son, Robert Allen Hawkins and daughter-in-law Trich of Allen, Texas; and grandchildren Ashley, Erin, Tyler, Will and Jason Hawkins. Other survivors are brother, Larry Allen and sister-in-law Rhonda; sisters Barbara Allen, Dot Harvey, and Pat Powers; sister-in-law Bonnie Allen; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann loved her family more than anything in the world. She also loved traveling, cruises, going to Disney World, and watching her grandchildren play volleyball, softball, baseball, football and other sports. She also enjoyed country music dancing, tailgating and following Ole Miss sports. She was born in Magee, Mississippi and grew up in Jackson where she was a cheerleader at Central High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond L. and Una J. Allen; brothers Raymond, Jr., Bill Allen, and Charles "Winkie" Allen; sisters Linda McLendon and Tish Hickman; paternal grandparents Thomas and Esther Allen; and maternal grandparents Jody and Amanda McNair.
She was a member of Pinelake Church. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019