Ann Arnett



Yazoo City / Tallulah, LA - Marjorie Ann Weller Arnett, passed away Monday, May 4th, 2020 in Tallulah, Louisiana at the age of 86.



Mrs. Arnett was born on April 1, 1934 in Savannah, Tennessee. Upon graduation from Clarksdale High School in 1952, she attended the University of Mississippi where she was an inaugural member of the Ole Miss Rebelettes. Ann fell in love with Robin Arnett of Memphis, married and moved to Yazoo City, Mississippi to start a life and family together. As a 3rd Generation jeweler, she ran Arnett Jewelry Store in downtown Yazoo City for 65 continuous years and enjoyed serving her customers until her retirement.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robin, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. CV Weller and granddaughter, Leigh Ann Arnett.



She is survived by her five children…



Son…Randy Arnett and wife, Elinor, of Clarksdale, Mississippi,



Daughter…Sandra Tucker and husband, Terry, of Conway, Arkansas,



Son…Steve Arnett of Tallulah, Louisiana,



Daughter…Susan Plonnigs and husband, Chuck, of Bastrop, Louisiana,



Son…Sam Arnett and wife, Michelle, of Heber Springs, Arkansas,



Six Grandchildren… Elizabeth Sorrells (Scott), Rob Arnett (Megan), Jordan Tucker (Mindy), Michael Tucker, Sam Arnett, Jr. and Anna Cate Arnett.



Four Great Grandchildren… Roman, Rykard, Lauren and Luke



She was a member of First Baptist Church in Yazoo City and the Joy -Jesus, Others, Yourself Sunday School Class.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Graveside Services will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 3 pm at Glenwood Cemetery observing social distancing guidelines. Rev. John Yates will be officiating. Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City is in charge of arrangements



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church PO Box 780 Yazoo City, Mississippi 39194.













