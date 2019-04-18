Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hal&Mal's
Jackson - Ann passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Ms. after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ann was born November 19, 1953 in Jackson where she grew up and still lived. She graduated from Callaway High School in 1971. After a short sojourn to Hattiesburg at USM she returned to Jackson and began her 36 year career at Be-Bop Record Shop. In addition to her love of music, she had a special talent for meeting people and making friends.

She was a big influence and mentor to many of the younger people working at Be-Bop through the years.

Ann loved the beach and the time spent there with her closest friends. She also enjoyed spending time at Eagle Lake and loved the beauty and peacefulness of living in the country home she shared with her life partner for the last ten years.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Jane Ann Lampe, and her brothers Hank and John.

Ann is survived by her husband Mike Hightower, her sister-in-law Katie, and her three dogs, Stripe, Mouse and Thor.

A celebration of Ann's life will be Saturday, April 20th at Hal&Mal's from 6:00-9:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Ann's favorite charity

Fund for the Girls, c/o Baptist Health Foundation, 1225 N. State St. Jackson, Ms. 39202
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019
