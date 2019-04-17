|
Ann Bush Dale
Madison - Funeral services for Mrs. Ann Bush Dale will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Prentiss Baptist Church. Mrs. Dale, age 94, left this life for her Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS. Dr. Roland McMillan, Dr. Rory Lee and three grandchildren will officiate. Interment will be in the Prentiss Cemetery.
Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Hickman, Brantley Hickman, Jarrod Lee, Stewart Alford, Chris Alford, Joseph Dale and Lee Parish.
Ann Bush Dale was born on March 24, 1925 in New Hebron, MS to Fred Marshall Bush and Elizabeth Stewart Buck Bush. Ann Dale was a homemaker and a school teacher.
Ann was an active member of Prentiss Baptist Church where she taught a ladies' Sunday school class for years. She was also very involved in her community & entertained in her home often. She was a member of the Twentieth Century Club, DAR & Colonial Dames.
Living in the old Dale family home on Main street in Prentiss, Ann became famous for a her life size Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus with paper Mache heads she sculpted and outfits she made. She prominently displayed the Clauses in rocking chairs on her front porch and spotlighted them for all to enjoy each Christmas.
Ann enjoyed gardening in her yard among the azaleas, camellias, irises & magnolias. Being a talented artist, her flowers were often an inspiration for her beautiful still-life paintings.
Ann's greatest love and joy was her family, second only to her love for her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband of 58 years, Joseph Dale; and three brothers, Fred Marshall Bush, Jr, Charles Buck Bush and Hamilton Carl Bush.
Mrs. Dale is survived by 2 daughters, Jo Ann ("Bud") Alford of Ridgeland and Nona (Joe) Lee of Magee; 1 son, Tommy Dale of Jackson; 7 grandchildren, Matthew Hickman, Elizabeth Parish, Brantley Hickman, Jarrod Lee, Stewart Alford, Chris Alford and Joseph Dale; 7 great grandchildren, Lisa, Will, Charlie and Ann Helen Parish, Alan and Maddie Grace Lee and Carter Hickman as well as a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Friends and Loved ones desiring to make memorial donations may do so to: Prentiss Baptist Church, 2321 Leaf Ave., Prentiss, MS 39474
Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00 pm at Prentiss Baptist Church.
