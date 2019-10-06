|
Ann Campbell
Madison - Ann Campbell, 80, passed away October 3, 2019 at Hospice Ministries. A memorial service will be held on Monday October the 7th at 1:00 pm preceded by visitation beginning at 11:00 am all at Northminster Baptist Church.
She was born in Brookhaven, MS the daughter of the late Jack Burton and Josie Gaskins Smith. Upon graduating from Mississippi College, she worked as a buyer for several different women's clothing stores in the Jackson area. One of her favorite pastimes was playing bridge and she was a member of several bridge clubs. She was an active member of Northminster Baptist Church serving on their care givers committee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Campbell and she is survived by her brother, Jack Smith and his wife Phyllis; her sister, Betty Taylor and her husband Dale; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Northminster Baptist Church, 3955 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS 39211 or the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 6, 2019