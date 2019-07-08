Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Ann Gardner


1936 - 2019
Ann Gardner Obituary
Ann Gardner

Reservoir - Elizabeth Ann Gardner, 83, passed away on July 6, 2019 at Castlewoods Place in Brandon. She was born on January 15, 1936 to the late George and Elizabeth Connor Tate in Sumner, MS. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1953 and married Jackie Gardner the following day. She was an avid Ole Miss fan. She belonged to several Bridge Clubs and loved to bowl, so much so, that she traveled the country bowling in tournaments where she won numerous awards. She was a very caring and compassionate woman. She always put others before herself. She retired from commercial real estate after many years of owning her own business.

Mrs. Gardner is survived by her children, Betty Gardner Stuart (Jim) of Kemp, TX, Brenda Cress of Brandon, MS and son, Edward Allen Gardner and his wife Tanya of Brandon, MS; a sister, Linda Jones of Port Neches, TX; a brother, Thomas Allen Tate of Rogers, AR; seven grandchildren, Michelle Brister, Meredith White, Connor Gardner, Erin Bailey, Brandon Gardner, Jeb Stuart, Adam Stuart; five great grandchildren, SPC Blake Brister, PFC Jack Brister, Bailey Billings, Davis Billings, Kenadee Stuart and one great great grandchild, Bonnie Brister.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jackie Gardner, parents and a brother, George William Tate, Jr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home and again Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9:30 am until the 10:30 a.m. chapel service celebrating her life. Interment will follow in the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

Her family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Castlewoods Place Memory Care Unit for the love and care they gave her over the past months.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.

Bro. Jeff Holland will officiate the service.
Published in Clarion Ledger from July 8 to July 9, 2019
