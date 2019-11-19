|
|
Ann H. Jackson
Brandon - Ann H. Jackson, 77, of Brandon, MS, went into God's loving embrace, November 17, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home, 114 Burney Drive, Flowood, MS 39232 from 5:00-8:00pm. The Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 238 E Center Street, Canton, MS, 39046, Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00am.
Ann was born February 16, 1942 to Mr. and Mrs. Harry S. Hardin. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier Academy in Vicksburg and attended Hinds Community College where she met the love of her life, Tommy Jackson. Ann will be remembered by all who knew her for her servant's heart. She dedicated many hours selflessly volunteering for various organizations and was very active in her church. Her faith in Jesus Christ directed every aspect of her life, through her quiet nature; she was able to impact so many through her genuine and unconditional love of others no matter the situation or their background. She graduated from University of Mississippi with her BSN degree in nursing at the young age of 40. She began her nursing career at River Oaks Emergency Department where she continued her love for helping others. She dedicated many years diligently working for the Reservoir Fire Department as director of EMS services. Ann helped spearhead a group that brought the first advanced level life support EMS to the Reservoir community. During this time, she molded and taught those around her how to effectively do a difficult job with wisdom and compassion. She transitioned into working for Mississippi Department of Health as a TB instructor. She retired from the MSDH "several times". In 2014, she was awarded the prestigious National Carol Pozsik Nursing Award for her tireless work and passion as the TB instructor for the Mississippi Department of Health.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tommy Jackson. She is also survived by her daughter, Susan Hale; son, David Jackson and his wife Missy; daughter, Maureen Finnerty and her husband Brian and son, Mike Jackson and his wife Alyssa. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Cameron Hale and his wife Tiffany, Tanner Hale, Kelsey Jackson, Katelyn Comish and her husband Clark, Frances Clare Jackson "Varmit", Blake Jackson, Brayden Jackson, Ally Farmer, Brayden Farmer; great grandsons, Paxton Cooper, Rowen Comish; and her brother, Father John Hardin of Santa Barbara, CA and a myriad of extended family and friends.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Frances Hardin, brothers, Harry Fisher (Sonny) and Arthur Edward (Ed).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's honor to the Opportunity Center, "Stewpot," 1100 West Capitol Street, Jackson, Ms. 39203 or [email protected]
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019