|
|
Ann Hankins
Byram - Nora Ann Redd Hankins, 81, of Byram, went Home to be with our Heavenly Father on November 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A true woman of faith; always willing to care for and help those around her, Ann will be greatly missed. She graduated Sebastopol High School in 1954 and East Central Junior College in 1956 with an Associates Degree in Laboratory Technology. She was employed the VA Hospital in Jackson from 1962-1996. Prior to retirement, Ann received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Mississippi College in 1993.
Ann's First Baptist Church of Byram family and her Master Gardening family were very dear to her heart. She spent many joyful hours with both. Ann loved helping things grow and blossom, whether it was flowers or people. She had the gift of kindness and a true servant's heart.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Alton & Mary Underwood Redd, brothers Coyt "Pete" Redd, Robert "Buster" Redd, Alton "Al" Redd, and Jim Redd. she is survived by her two daughters, Kay Bouler (Len) and Kim Quarles (Brent); grandchildren Michelle Wilkins (Brandon), Dustin Quarles, Samantha Ward (Nick), and Cody Quarles (Kara); siblings Duwain Redd and Earlene Hudgins (Rodney); and the apple of her eye, her great-grandson, Austin Wilkins. There are also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members loved and blessed by her.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the First Baptist Church of Byram
Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 6:00 pm -8:00 pm @ Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. Monday, December 2-Visitation 10:00 am - Service 11:00 at First Baptist Church of Byram.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019