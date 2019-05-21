|
Ann Holloman
Jackson - Ann Klaus Holloman, 80, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1-3pm Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland followed by a graveside service at 3:00pm at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Holloman. Survivors include her daughters, Edie Jackson (Gil) of Madison and Haley Holloman Clardy of Madison: granddaughters, Ann Louise Jackson, Katherine Clardy, and Caroline Clardy; sisters, Evelyn Trabue (Tommy) and Judy Suttle; and many nieces, cousins and other family members.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to CARA, 960 North Flag Chapel Rd., Jackson, MS 39209.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 21, 2019