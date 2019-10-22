|
|
Ann Kelly Allin
Madison - Ann Kelly Allin, 93, wife of The Rt. Rev. John (Jack) Maury Allin, Sr.; daughter of Thaddeus Robertson Kelly, Sr. and Ariadne Wood Kelly; sister of the late Thaddeus Robertson Kelly, Jr. and Martha Kelly Lambert; sister-in-law of Carol Allin and the late Richard Allin; and mother of Marcie Skelton (Bill), John Maury Allin, Jr. (Betty), Kelly Butler (Thorne), and Fran Hazel (Mark), died on October 19, 2019, at St. Catherine's Village in Madison, Mississippi.
Born in Helena, Arkansas, Ann Allin lived a happy and fulfilled life. The small town memories she savored were uncomplicated days of church camp at Petit Jean, church choir at St. John's, and Christmas dances with her Jack. For all of her adult life, Ann was steadfast in her service to the wider Episcopal Church family. Prior to Jack's tenure as the 23rd Presiding Bishop, his "Lady Ann" supported him across the southern dioceses of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Retirement brought seasonal parish life in Jupiter Island, Florida and St. Ann's Kennebunkport, Maine.
"Big Ann", who was about as big as a minute, is grandmother to Will Skelton, IV (Crystal), Ann Skelton, John Skelton (Savana), Jack Allin, III (Hailey), Tom Allin (Sarah), Taylor Butler, Jordan Butler, Allin Butler, Taulbee Hazel (Melissa), Sims Hazel, Tapp Hazel (Maddie), and Maddox Hazel; and great grandmother to William Skelton, V, Christopher Skelton, John Maury (Maury) Allin, IV, Sarah Allin, Finley Hazel, and Flora Louise Allin.
Though directed "not to be long-winded or gushy" in this narrative, these progeny are moved to declare our appreciation for the connection to this maternal lifeforce we are privileged to share. Her legacies are many. By example, she challenged us to love unconditionally and forgive ungrudgingly. In quiet confidences, she knew and believed in us before we knew and believed in ourselves. As clergy spouse, she understood humility, hospitality, and the importance of humor. Grounded by an unshakeable, purposeful faith, she was your go-to girl in pain or despair or joy. Big Ann had a big life and a big heart and a big following. Ann Allin departed this life as she lived it: in sure and certain hope of the Resurrection.
A Eucharist will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26th at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral with committal later at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Hall of St. Andrew's Cathedral in downtown Jackson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019