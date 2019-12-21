|
|
Ann Lindeman McMurphy
Madison - Ann Marie Lindeman McMurphy, Age 92, of Madison, MS, passed away on December 18, 2019. Visitation will be at Natchez Trace Funeral Home on Monday, December 23, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at 3:15 PM at The Eastern Cemetery, Forest MS located on Old Highway 21, Forest, MS. Ann was born June 30, 1927 in San Antonio, TX, daughter of the late Martin Lindeman and Tynie Kinney Lindeman of San Antonio TX, and later Jackson, MS. Ann graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio and later attended Trinity University in San Antonio on a full scholarship, where she was a member of the university's Trinity Trio singing group. She graduated from Trinity with an education degree and worked as an elementary school teacher in Lubbock, El Paso, and later San Antonio. Ann was teaching in San Antonio when she met her future husband, Horace McMurphy, who was stationed in San Antonio while serving in the US Air Force. Ann moved with Horace to Jackson, MS and taught elementary school in the Jackson, MS Public School District. In 1956 they moved to Madison, MS, where she became a homemaker and a long time avid tennis player in various ladies' leagues in northeast Jackson. Ann was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson, MS, where she sang in the Sanctuary Choir for over fifty years. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and adopted son, Michael Wayne McMurphy. Survivors include her husband Horace of Madison; her son LTC James Martin McMurphy, USA Ret, and his wife (Kay) of Elgin, South Carolina; and grandchildren Adriana and Emily, also of Elgin, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Co-Operative Ministry Program, First Baptist Church, Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Dec. 21, 2019