Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
(601) 857-5625
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Meek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Meek


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Meek Obituary
Ann Marie Meek

Raymond - Ann Meek, born Ann Marie Conerly, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 after battling cancer for several years.

Ann was a loving wife and mother with a great love for Christ and music. She was born in Jackson, MS August 9, 1962, and is survived by her mother June Conerly, husband Tom Meek, daughter Emily Meek and her sister and brother-in-law Tim and Karen Prevost and beloved nephew s Dan and Will Prevost and Melissa Keen.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:30 am, followed by a 1:00 memorial service at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now