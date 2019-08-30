|
Ann Marie Meek
Raymond - Ann Meek, born Ann Marie Conerly, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 after battling cancer for several years.
Ann was a loving wife and mother with a great love for Christ and music. She was born in Jackson, MS August 9, 1962, and is survived by her mother June Conerly, husband Tom Meek, daughter Emily Meek and her sister and brother-in-law Tim and Karen Prevost and beloved nephew s Dan and Will Prevost and Melissa Keen.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:30 am, followed by a 1:00 memorial service at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019