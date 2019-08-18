|
|
Ann Morse Woodliff
Jackson - Ann Morse Woodliff, a native Jacksonian, died on August 14, 2019.
Ann was the daughter of the late William Eugene Morse and Annie Sullivan Wilkinson Morse. Ann married the love of her life, the late George Franklin Woodliff, in 1946. She attended Sweet Briar College in Lynchburg, Virginia and Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, where she was a Chi Omega and a Debutante. She attended the Powers School of Modeling in New York City. She had an older sister, Ruth, a brother, Gene, and a twin brother, Dan. All preceded her in death.
Ann and George F. had four children: George Franklin III (Jill), Daniel Morse (Kathy), Ann Sullivan, and Ruth Morse (Nathan).
She had seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Dan Woodliff Jr., Max Woodliff (Beth), Lauren Woodliff, Anna Rose Woodliff, Elizabeth Woodliff, George Woodliff-Stanley, John Woodliff-Stanley, Ruth Fossen Woodliff (great grandchild), and Luke Fossen Woodliff (great grandchild).
Ann was President of the Bailey Jr. High PTA, a Cub Scout Den Mother for five years, and active in the Brownies and Girl Scouts. She was a member of the County Board of Mental Health and the State Board of Mental Health. In addition, she was a member of the Junior League, the Junior League Garden Club, and the Association Junior League of America. She was a founding member and President of the Hinds County Lawyers Wives Association.
Ann was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral, having served as Chair of the Guild of the Christ Child, Mother of the Boys' Choir, Chair of the United Thank Offering for many years, and a Sunday School teacher. The Cathedral was her spiritual home; she was active in many ministries there over the years.
She was also active in numerous clubs: The Debutante Club of Mississippi; Matrons Luncheon Club, where she served as President and Treasurer; High Noon Luncheon Club; House and Garden Club; Chi Omega Alumni; TriAngle; Girls Dinner Club; Capital City Club; Country Club of Jackson; Gallery Guild; MMA; ; and Ballet Guild.
Ann and George F. traveled in Europe and Asia. In Rome, they had an audience with Pope John Paul II on July 5, 1980. Ann was a strong supporter of Billy Graham from 1948 until the end of his life, believing he reached more people with the Good News of Christ than any other evangelist.
Ann had a huge sense of adventure. Whether she was riding horseback with her father, flying a small plane with her brother Gene, or riding a camel at 81 with her daughter Ann in Egypt, she was always game for the unexpected. Her adventuresome spirit reminds us all to live life to the fullest, as life has few boundaries when the spirit of the heart is present.
Throughout her lifetime, Ann had a fierce loyalty to her children and family. She had great courage combined with compassionate love and a delightful sense of humor. We will miss her deeply, and we celebrate the love that she has given us.
The family gives special thanks to Alice Dunn, our mother's dear friend and caregiver. Alice organized an amazing team of caregivers: Linda Moore, Jacqueline Thompson, Evalena Houston, and Juanita Goodman. We give great thanks for this extraordinary team. They brought joy to our mother every day. We also express our gratitude to Hospice Ministries for their excellent care.
Services are at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral on Tuesday, August 20, Visitation 1 PM, Service 2 PM. Burial will follow the service immediately at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral, Hospice Ministries Inc., or Palliative Care UMMC.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019