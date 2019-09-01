Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Northminster Baptist Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Northminster Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann McDonnieal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Reese McDonnieal


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Reese McDonnieal Obituary
Ann Reese McDonnieal

Jackson - Ann Reese McDonnieal of Jackson passed away on August 29, 2019. Visitation will be held at noon on September 4 with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. at Northminster Baptist Church. The daughter of Raymond Leslie Reese and Mary Eunice Barton Reese, Ann McDonnieal was born in Ruston, Louisiana in 1927. A graduate of Louisiana Tech University, with a degree in Zoology and Sociology she was a Medical Technologist at Charity Hospital, LSU School of Medicine and Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, where she met and married Dr. S.H. McDonnieal, Jr. In 1955, they moved to Jackson where she served as president of the Middle Mississippi Girl Scout Council, the Auxiliary of the Central Medical Society and as chairman of the board of Children's Rehabilitation Hospital. She was elected a delegate to the national Girl Scout convention and appointed to the White House Conference on Families. An early member of Northminster Baptist Church, she chaired the Building Maintenance and Youth committees and served devotedly on numerous others. She is survived by daughters Ann (Sunny) Fowler (David) and Jan McDonnieal-Wilson (Daron), granddaughter Victoria Reese Wilson and sister Raye Ellen Betts (Frank). She was predeceased by infant daughter Fran, and husband Dr. S.H. McDonnieal, Jr.

The family would like to thank the Caregivers of Northminster Baptist Church, staff of Beau Ridge Memory Care Center, and Ida Turnage for their devoted care and support. Memorials may be made to the Northminster Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now