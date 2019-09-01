|
Ann Reese McDonnieal
Jackson - Ann Reese McDonnieal of Jackson passed away on August 29, 2019. Visitation will be held at noon on September 4 with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. at Northminster Baptist Church. The daughter of Raymond Leslie Reese and Mary Eunice Barton Reese, Ann McDonnieal was born in Ruston, Louisiana in 1927. A graduate of Louisiana Tech University, with a degree in Zoology and Sociology she was a Medical Technologist at Charity Hospital, LSU School of Medicine and Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, where she met and married Dr. S.H. McDonnieal, Jr. In 1955, they moved to Jackson where she served as president of the Middle Mississippi Girl Scout Council, the Auxiliary of the Central Medical Society and as chairman of the board of Children's Rehabilitation Hospital. She was elected a delegate to the national Girl Scout convention and appointed to the White House Conference on Families. An early member of Northminster Baptist Church, she chaired the Building Maintenance and Youth committees and served devotedly on numerous others. She is survived by daughters Ann (Sunny) Fowler (David) and Jan McDonnieal-Wilson (Daron), granddaughter Victoria Reese Wilson and sister Raye Ellen Betts (Frank). She was predeceased by infant daughter Fran, and husband Dr. S.H. McDonnieal, Jr.
The family would like to thank the Caregivers of Northminster Baptist Church, staff of Beau Ridge Memory Care Center, and Ida Turnage for their devoted care and support. Memorials may be made to the Northminster Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019