Vicksburg - Ann Wailes Buchanan, formerly of Vicksburg, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was 90. Born in Vicksburg, Ann was the daughter of Mary Colhoun and Robert Preston Wailes and graduated from Carr Central High School. She attended Brenau College in Gainsville, GA where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. Ann married Vicksburg native, John Buchanan, who became an Air Force fighter pilot. They, and their daughters, Ann and Pam, traveled and lived around the world. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was an exemplary "Southern Lady" with charm and grace, who loved her family deeply and devoted her life to caring for them all. As a devout and faithful Christian, Ann gave much time and service to the Episcopal Church, wherever she lived. She was also a member of the D.A.R., First Families of Mississippi, Colonial Dames, and the National Society Magna Charta Dames. Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Marie Wailes Smith, Jane Wailes Derivaux, Sally Wailes and Judy Lassiter Kincannon; one brother, Warren Lassiter. Survivors include two daughters, Ann Wailes Buchanan; Pamela Buchanan Ball; two brothers, Robert Preston Wailes, Francis Marion Lassiter; two grandsons, James Curtis Ball, III (Trey) (Alison), Wesley Buchanan Ball (Hillary); one great-granddaughter, Vera Katherine Ball and former spouse, John E. Buchanan. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with the Rev. David Elliott officiating. Frank J. Fisher Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019