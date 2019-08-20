|
|
Anna Belle "Tip" Hankins
Jackson - Anna Belle "Tip" Stringer Hankins, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be 5-8pm Wednesday, August 21, at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram and again on Thursday, August 22, at the funeral home from 9am until the 10am funeral service. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery in Pearl.
Mrs. Hankins was born in Taylorsville, MS to the late Ulysse and Pearl Ashley Stringer, having lived most of her life in South Jackson. She was a homemaker who loved to sew and work in her flower beds. Mrs. Hankins was fully devoted to her family and church family at Oakview Baptist.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Hankins and grandson, Jeremiah Walley.
Survivors include her son Jamie Hankins (Jennifer); daughter, Devonda Walley (Henry); grandchildren, Heath Walley, Deanna Walley, Ethan Hankins and Annabelle Hankins; great grandchildren, Christian Walley, Jeremiah Walley and Grayson Walley.
The family would like to thank Hospice Ministries for their love and care. Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019