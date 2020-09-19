Anna Griffin Callender
Jackson - Anna Griffin Callender, 60, of Jackson, MS, went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Born June 1, 1960, in Centerville, MS, she was the daughter of William K. Griffin, Jr. and Jean Kavany Griffin.
She attended the University of Mississippi and lived several years in Texas before making her home in Jackson, MS. She was the proud mother of her son, Griffin Ellis Callender. Her greatest joy was supporting him in all his activities and endeavors.
Anna was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a dedicated Sustainer of the Junior League of Jackson, where she was proud to serve as the Merchant Chair of the 2004 Mistletoe Marketplace Steering Committee and on the Provisional Leadership Committee. Active in her community, she was involved in various fundraisers for different organizations including the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, UMMC Candlelighters benefitting the Children's Cancer Clinic, Briarwoods Preschool, First Presbyterian Day School Holiday Potpourri, the Jackson Prep Booster Club, and many others. Anna was the epitome of a "Hostess with the Mostess" and was always the first one to open her home for gatherings and parties—no matter what size. She had a true gift for hospitality and was a wonderful party planner, an excellent cook, a talented baker and created the most gorgeous flower arrangements.
Anna was happiest surrounded by her family and friends. Her door was always open and everyone was welcome in her home. Se treated all her friends like family and she was dearly loved by all. Her son Griffin's friends considered her their second Mom. She was adoringly known as the fun "Aunt Anna" by her nieces, nephews, and all of their friends. Her house was constantly full and she loved every second of it. Over the last four years, she excitedly welcomed eight great nieces and nephews. It brought her immeasurable joy to spend time with them and they all knew that "Nanu" or "Nunu" always had treats to give.
She is survived by her son Griffin Ellis Callender of Jackson, MS, two brothers, William K. Griffin III (Amanda), and John Andrew Griffin (Kelly), of Jackson, MS, one sister, Mary Jean Lobrano (Thomas) of Centreville, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held at Thomsn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Centreville, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 4-6 PM, and again on Monday September 21, 2020 at 10 AM, with a funeral service following at 11 AM, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS, also on Monday, September 21, 2020 ar 4 PM, under the direction of Hulett—Winstead Funeral Home. Pall bearers will be her nephews: Joe Blackburn, Matt Conner, Andrew Griffin, Kennedy Griffin, Ryan Huling and Michael Tartt. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages a donation in honor of our dear Anna to the Jackson Prep Booster Club (PO Box 4940, Jackson, MS 39296) or the charity of your choice
.