Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial United Methodist Church
Bolton, MS
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial United Methodist Church
Bolton, MS
Anna Jo Mashburn


1932 - 2019
Bolton - Anna Jo Mashburn, 86, of Bolton passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Bolton from 9:00-11:00 with the service to follow at 11:00. Officiants will be Pastors Matthew Hall and Warren Coile.

Anna Jo was born in Satartia, Mississippi on November 15, 1932, to William Cleveland Brown, Sr. and Josephine Ray Brown. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert W. Mashburn, Sr., daughters Sandra Brooks of Vicksburg, Lou Ann Mellon (Richard) of Bolton, and son Robert W. "Bobby" Mashburn, Jr. (Janet) of Bolton. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Lena Maugans, brother William "Bill" Brown, and son-in-law John Brooks.

Anna Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and was actively involved in her church and community. She worked alongside her husband at Robert Mashburn Farms as Secretary/Treasurer and was always happy to set an extra plate when he showed up with many an unexpected guest at lunch.

During their marriage, Anna Jo and Robert traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad with their close friends C.D. and Mary Glynn Lancaster of Bolton.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for Anna Jo, especially Tracy Ragus and Willie Mae Tucker, who helped her on a daily basis the last year of her life.

Memorials in her memory may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, Salvation Army, or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from July 29 to July 30, 2019
