Anna Joe Bell



Jackson - Mrs. Anna Joe Bell, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Anna Joe was born September 21, 1931, in Terry, MS, to Robert and Bernice Rhodes Myles. She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Tommie Lee Bell; special and dear friend, Stigger Atwood; son-in-law, Joe Albert Thomas; and seven siblings—Mary "Sadie" Edwards, Ethel Mae Myles, Essie Robinson, Tom Myles, Willie Ruth Williams, L.C. Myles, and L. J. "Ben" Myles.



Anna Joe grew up in Bolton, MS, graduated from Utica Normal and Industrial Institute in 1949, met and married Tommie Lee Bell in 1953, and was the mother of four daughters. She worked as a Monitor Tech at Mississippi Baptist Hospital, retiring in 2017 after 42 years of service.



A long-time member of Shady Grove MB Church, Anna Joe held numerous leadership positions within her church and work communities. She enjoyed social organizations, traveling, working diligently and faithfully in the Greater Jackson church communities, and providing for her family. She is survived by: daughters, Diane Morris, Tumutual Norton (Carl), Tomora Thomas (Joe Albert), and Carolyn Brown (Clifton); eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one sister, Lorene Pullins; other extended family and friends.



Visitation for Anna Joe will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 am graveside service on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Garden Memorial Park.









