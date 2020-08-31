1/1
Anna Joe Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Joe Bell

Jackson - Mrs. Anna Joe Bell, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Anna Joe was born September 21, 1931, in Terry, MS, to Robert and Bernice Rhodes Myles. She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Tommie Lee Bell; special and dear friend, Stigger Atwood; son-in-law, Joe Albert Thomas; and seven siblings—Mary "Sadie" Edwards, Ethel Mae Myles, Essie Robinson, Tom Myles, Willie Ruth Williams, L.C. Myles, and L. J. "Ben" Myles.

Anna Joe grew up in Bolton, MS, graduated from Utica Normal and Industrial Institute in 1949, met and married Tommie Lee Bell in 1953, and was the mother of four daughters. She worked as a Monitor Tech at Mississippi Baptist Hospital, retiring in 2017 after 42 years of service.

A long-time member of Shady Grove MB Church, Anna Joe held numerous leadership positions within her church and work communities. She enjoyed social organizations, traveling, working diligently and faithfully in the Greater Jackson church communities, and providing for her family. She is survived by: daughters, Diane Morris, Tumutual Norton (Carl), Tomora Thomas (Joe Albert), and Carolyn Brown (Clifton); eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one sister, Lorene Pullins; other extended family and friends.

Visitation for Anna Joe will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 am graveside service on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Garden Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved