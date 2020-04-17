|
|
Anna Lou Schwartz
Anna Lou Schwartz, 92, of Indianola, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.
Anna Lou was born May 15, 1927, in Cave City, Kentucky, to John David Johnson and Dora Lee Johnson. She graduated from Western Kentucky University. Anna Lou married Sam Schwartz, Jr in 1950, together, they made their home in Indianola. She was a member of the Culture Club, Indianola Garden Club, and a leader in Explorer's Bible Study. Anna Lou was a member of First Christian Church where she served as Secretary and Treasurer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam Schwartz, Jr; brother, David Harold Johnson; and sister, Maedell Johnson Scott.
Anna Lou lived a long, fulfilling life as a wife and mother, and eventually, grandmother, and great grandmother. She found joy in painting, traveling, gardening, cooking, and most of all, being around those she loved. Her love for the Lord was most evident to everyone who crossed her path. Anna Lou rarely met a stranger and will be remembered for her unwavering and joyful spirit, kind heart, and constant servitude to others. While her graceful departure from earth begets sorrow, her family takes great comfort in knowing she is at home with her Heavenly Father.
Anna Lou is survived by her children, Anna Lisa Berry and husband Brian of Centreville, MS and Stephen Kent Schwartz and wife Wendy of Fairhope, Alabama; 4 grandchildren, John Hunter Berry and wife Lori of Hattiesburg, MS Brian Parker Berry and wife Chelsea of Flowood, MS, Katie Berry Lyons and husband Jared of Madison, MS; Stephen Barret Schwartz of Fairhope, Alabama; and three great grandchildren, Loxley Elle Berry of Hattiesburg, Tatum Marietta Berry of Fowood, and Josie Louise Berry of Flowood.
The family will be eternally grateful to Flora Perrin of Indianola, MS, Anna Lou's friend and faithful caregiver for many years.
Private graveside services will be held in Indianola City Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020