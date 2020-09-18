1/
Anna Vera Crane Bufkin
Anna Vera Crane Bufkin

Canton - September 16, 2020 Anna Vera Crane Bufkin, age 91, passed away peacefully. She truly was a beautiful person inside and out, always happy and kind to everyone. During her life, she enjoyed traveling to many countries and states with her late husband of 67 years, Truett Spurgeon Bufkin. She enjoyed cooking, ceramics class, sewing, gardening, reading the comics and was a kindergarten teacher for several years. Anna has been an avid member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church since 1960 and especially loved her "Joy Love" Sunday school class.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Cline and Zula Crane; brothers Ernest, James, Bill, and Calvin Crane. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters; Blanche DuBard, Inez Blackburn, Laura Strother, Margie Rainwater and Pat Cochran; her daughters, Linda Brannan, Sherry Holland and Sheila Polk; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.

The family will hold a private memorial service at Parkway Memorial Cemetery at 3 PM on Saturday, September 19. A celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Mississippi State University "Truett and Anna Bufkin Scholarship Fund for Students from Newton County", PO Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762. For more information go to www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Parkway Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Memories & Condolences
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
