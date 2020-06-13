Anna Verline Woods Barron
Anna Verline Woods Barron

Starkvile - Anna Verline Woods Barron, 78, passed away on June 12, 2020, at her home in Starkville, MS.

She is survived by her mother, Hazel Pauline Thomas of Starkville, MS, daughters Jana Barron Fuss (Chris) of Brandon, MS, and Jennifer Anne Barron of Starkville, MS, son, Jason Shane Barron of Jackson, TN, and grandchildren Matthew Lynn Fuss, Jonathan Barron Fuss, Jacob Taft Barron, Emma Olivia Barron, and Jane Elizabeth Barron.

A graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10 am at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, MS.

You may go online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Garden Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 13, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
