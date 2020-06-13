Anna Verline Woods Barron
Starkvile - Anna Verline Woods Barron, 78, passed away on June 12, 2020, at her home in Starkville, MS.
She is survived by her mother, Hazel Pauline Thomas of Starkville, MS, daughters Jana Barron Fuss (Chris) of Brandon, MS, and Jennifer Anne Barron of Starkville, MS, son, Jason Shane Barron of Jackson, TN, and grandchildren Matthew Lynn Fuss, Jonathan Barron Fuss, Jacob Taft Barron, Emma Olivia Barron, and Jane Elizabeth Barron.
A graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10 am at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, MS.
You may go online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence.
Starkvile - Anna Verline Woods Barron, 78, passed away on June 12, 2020, at her home in Starkville, MS.
She is survived by her mother, Hazel Pauline Thomas of Starkville, MS, daughters Jana Barron Fuss (Chris) of Brandon, MS, and Jennifer Anne Barron of Starkville, MS, son, Jason Shane Barron of Jackson, TN, and grandchildren Matthew Lynn Fuss, Jonathan Barron Fuss, Jacob Taft Barron, Emma Olivia Barron, and Jane Elizabeth Barron.
A graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10 am at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, MS.
You may go online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.