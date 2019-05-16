|
|
Anna-White Langston
Slidell - Anna-White, at the age of 92, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Slidell, LA at the home of her daughter after an extended illness. She was born in Clinton, MS to Mary Neal and Albert Whitfield Eager.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, daughter, Mary Katherine Langston and grandson Brian Michael Alford. Anna-White was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.. She is survived by her daughters Neal Guidry of Slidell, LA, Harriet Langston and husband Robert of Hewitt, TX, her son Kim Langston and wife Audrey of Ocean Springs, MS, grand children Deidra O'Connor ( husband Edward) of Meridian, MS, Katy Hooker (husband Scott) of Covington, LA, Lisa Strickland (husband Riley of New Hebron, MS, Jessica Pouncey ( husband Archie ) of Oak Grove, MS, and Megan Langston of Poplarville MS,. Mrs Langston was also blessed with ten great grand children Flannery O'Connor, Mary Kathryn O'Connor, Finley Hooker, Wyatt Hooker, Jacob Bass, Ryan Strickland, Haydon Rose Strickland, Callie Langston, and Ean Jordan.
Anna-White retired from the Veterans Administration in Jackson, MS where she served as a medical secretary for the head of the Cancer Department..
There will be a grave side service held on June 15 at 11:00 at the Clinton Cemetery , In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Anna-White's honor to be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: Mississippi Chapter 1907 Dunbardon Dr, Jackson, MS 39216
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 16, 2019