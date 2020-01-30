|
|
Anne Holtsford
Iuka - IUKA, MS - Virginia Anne Holtsford, 73, passed away peacefully at her home on January 22, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer Ms. Holtsford was the first Judicial Assistant for Judge E. Grady Jolly, Senior United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit with chambers in Jackson, MS. She served from 1982 until her early retirement 1999 when she returned to her home town of Iuka, MS. Prior to that she served as secretary to the late Judge Orma R. Smith of the Northern District of Corinth, MS."Those who knew Anne will remember her as a dedicated servant of the Federal Judiciary who was cheerful, fun loving, people oriented, a bit laid back, and lovingly loyal to all of her many friends, to her law clerks, and to her judge. For many of us, her passing leaves an empty space that will not be filled," Judge Jolly said.Anne had a dynamic personality. She was passionate about music and the arts. She enjoyed sharing these with others. She was talented and thoughtful. Her artistic flair and unique presence will never be replaced. Anne had no children of her own, however loved them all especially her nieces, nephews and children who lived in her neighborhood. Anne loved animals too; especially the three pets of her life: Allie Cat, and her two dogs, Buford and Jimmy Ralph.Anne was a 1964 graduate of Iuka High School, attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College, and Droughn's Business College, Memphis. She is daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Holtsford of Iuka, MS. She leaves two sisters Judy H. Green (Tom), and Bennie H. McBride (the late Danny McBride); two nieces, Mary E. (Beth) Brock (Ben) and Lily McBride Osborn (Josh), and one nephew David L. Coleman, Jr. (Katy); a grand nephew Tucker Brock, and two grand nieces Cora Coleman and Edra Osborn.Anne was a member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church in Iuka, MS.Her celebration of life will be Saturday, June 6th, in Iuka. Further details will be announced closer to the date. For expressions of sympathy, Anne requested donations be made to the Corinth / Alcorn Animal Shelter, 3825 Proper St., Corinth, MS 38834.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020