Anne Owen Baskin
Madison - Anne Owen Baskin, 88, died September 22, 2020 in Madison, MS from end-stage renal failure.
She was born on July 15, 1932 to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Christopher Owen, Sr. of Shubuta, MS and was the youngest of five children. While growing up in Shubuta, she attended the elementary and junior high school. She was named Most Beautiful Girl her sophomore year at Shubuta High and went on to graduate from Quitman High School before enrolling at Belhaven College. From there, she went to work for Green, Green and Cheney, a local firm and then moved on to become the secretary to the Land Department of Gulf Oil Corporation for ten years. Following the birth of her daughter, she became a member of the staff of the House of Representatives as one of only two secretaries in the joint Senate/House Bill Drafting Office, reporting to Mary Libby Payne, during the grueling 210 day session, the longest in state history.
Upon Buddie Newman's election as Speaker of the House, she became his personal secretary and later Administrative Assistant, a position she held until his retirement, whereupon she became secretary to the Speaker Pro Tempore, Cecil Simmons. She then became the secretary to the succeeding Speaker Pro Tempore, Robert Clark and then the Rules Committee chaired by Will Green Poindexter, while continuing to serve as secretary to the Management Committee which began in the days when Buddie Newman was Chairman.
Of the many funny stories told about her, one of the favorites told is that afternoon, ten or so minutes before the House convened, a group entered the Speaker's office and Anne heard the Speaker say, "If you will give your information to Mrs. Baskin, it will be my pleasure to introduce you to the House." She quickly began to type the names, hometowns, etc. and then said, "I think that does it but wait, I didn't get Mr. Mantle's first name," whereupon a highly amused young man stepped forward and replied, "Ma'am, it's Mickey".
Her quick wit and story-telling skills will be very much missed.
She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, E. Cain (Sonny) Baskin; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Owen; her brother, Robert C. Owen, Jr. and Samuel David Owen; her two sisters, Frances Owen Jones and Kathryn Owen Martin; and her nephew, Charlton Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Johanna Trice (Cissy) Baskin; her three nephews, Bob, John and Clay Martin; a niece, Pamela Fleege; and the family's beloved miniature schnauzer, Sweetie Pie and rescue cat, Pumpkin.
In addition to the many acts of kindness by relatives and friends, the family wishes to especially acknowledge and thank friend Debbie Barnett, along with relatives Ann Easterwood, Libby Owen, John Martin and Clay Martin for their love and devotion. We would like to thank Jon McCoy from Christ United Methodist Church for his weekly pastoral visits. In addition, we would also like to thank Hannah (her nurse) and Gloria (her aid) from Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, along with her sitters, Gloria and Shantrice for taking great in-home care of her.
Private services will be held on Friday at Christ United Methodist Church on Old Canton Road in Jackson, MS.
Honorary pallbearers will be the New Yorkers Sunday School Class. Burial will be next to her husband at the Shubuta Cemetery later in the day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sonny and Anne Baskin Scholarship Fund at the University of Southern Mississippi, P.O. Box 15458, Hattiesburg, MS 39048 or to a charity of your choice
.