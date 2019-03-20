|
Anne Yerger Hooker
Jackson - Anne Yerger Hooker, 72, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, best friend, and devoted and tireless caregiver, Charles H. Hooker Jr., by her oldest son Charles H. Hooker III (and his wife, Angie Fox, and their children, Auden and August Fox), by her younger son William Yerger Hooker (and his wife Sarah Psimas Yerger, and their daughter, Evelyn Yerger), her brother, Dr. Buford Yerger (and Gay Yerger), and her sister Helen Blacklock (and Dr. Bob Blacklock).
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral with Visitation beginning at 9 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019