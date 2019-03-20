Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Parish Hall
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral
Anne Yerger Hooker


1946 - 2019
Anne Yerger Hooker Obituary
Anne Yerger Hooker

Jackson - Anne Yerger Hooker, 72, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, best friend, and devoted and tireless caregiver, Charles H. Hooker Jr., by her oldest son Charles H. Hooker III (and his wife, Angie Fox, and their children, Auden and August Fox), by her younger son William Yerger Hooker (and his wife Sarah Psimas Yerger, and their daughter, Evelyn Yerger), her brother, Dr. Buford Yerger (and Gay Yerger), and her sister Helen Blacklock (and Dr. Bob Blacklock).

A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral with Visitation beginning at 9 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 20, 2019
