Annice Forest Barton
Collierville - Annice Forrest Barton, 82, passed away peacefully at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born November 19, 1937, in Derma, she was the daughter of the late Russel Forrest and the late Mabel Aven Forrest. She was a member of Alta Wood Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. On April 13, 1958, she married the love of her life, Billie Barton, and they spent 53 wonderful years together until his passing in 2011. She was a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting. She was assistant Vice-President and Audit Manager with Deposit Guaranty Bank for 15 years, and Auditor with the State of Mississippi for 10 years. She was a member of the South Jackson Civic league, co-chairman of hospitality for the central MS chapter Institute of internal auditors, Certified Fraud Examiner, and was past chairman for the March of Dimes for the city of Jackson.
Annice was very spunky and driven, and she never passed on an opportunity to give you her opinion. She attended Mississippi College alongside her son, Bill, and received her degree in 1984 at the age of 47. She adored her boys, especially her groom, Billie, whom she first met at the age of 14. Annice had a huge heart for animals and spent her retirement taking care of them, especially her kitties. A very kind and loving woman, she will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Pryor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Barton family.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation on Monday, from 12:00pm until service time at the funeral home. Bro. Kenneth Alexander will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Phil Poe, John Porter Young, Duncan Monger, Roger Gillespie, David Aven, and Jarrett Gillespie.
Honorary pallbearer will be Roy Barton.
She leaves behind her son, Miles Barton and wife Tori of Collierville, TN; 4 grandchildren, Heather Barton Allen, Aubrey Barton Monger, Eliza Barton, and Caroline Barton.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Billie Barton; and son, Bill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coco's House Senior Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, P.O. Box 721314, Byram, MS 39272.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020