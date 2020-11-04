Annie Beatrice Brown



Brooksville - Annie Beatrice Brown Heard peacefully passed away at home on October 31, 2020 of natural causes with family by her side. A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Brooksville Cemetery, Brooksville, MS with Bro. Jay Spiller officiating. Memorials may be made to Brooksville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 52, Brooksville, MS 39739 or Brooksville Cemetery Fund, 586 Hines Rd., Brooksville, MS 39739. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.



Annie B was born on November 20, 1930 in Mexico, Missouri. Her family traveled the country while her Daddy laid pipelines living in 24 states before she was 5 years old. They settled in Crawford, Mississippi because her Mother grew up in the Lynn Creek Community where her family had been established since before Mississippi became a state. She attended Mississippi College for Women for one year before marrying Sam R., Tiny, Heard on September 2, 1949. They moved to Brooksville after living in New York for a couple of years. Annie B was always working Mother before it was cool or became necessary for many families. She worked at Kraft Foods in Brooksville as a secretary that in today's terms would be an office manager. Annie B took a six-month temporary job at USDA, Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service (Farm Service Agency today). That temp job turned into a 30-year career. She quickly was promoted to County Executive Director for Noxubee County, one of the first women to hold that job. She loved her farmers and they loved her. Annie B always went beyond the call of duty on their behalf. After retiring in 1996, she did not rest long before taking over a crop insurance company that she owned/ran until 2015. She officially retired at 84 years old. Even working full time, she always had time for her family and friends. We never understood how she could do so much, working full time and always having a wonderful meal ready for the family among many other activities. Annie B loved the Brooksville Baptist Church where she was Treasurer for years and years. She loved the Noxubee Garden Club and all the members. But most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. All the extended family and numerous friends love the handmade Christmas stockings that she made over a period of 50 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Nealy and Mary Brown, her oldest son, Sam R., Tiny Heard Jr., husband Sam R, Tiny, Heard and sister Mary D. Vaughn. She is survived by her daughter in law Lou Kirksey Heard and their children, granddaughter Libby and Neel Abrams and great granddaughter Neely. Grandson Richard and Katie with great granddaughter Kirksey and great grandson Sam. Son Keith and Chrissy Heard and their children, granddaughter Virginia and her husband Aaron Barbatti and great granddaughters Valentina Belle and Georgiana Dawn, grandson Michael Pearl Heard and grandchildren Katie and Sam Cockburn. Daughter Mary Ann and her husband Matt Murphy and grandsons Pierce, Stephen and Nathan Moore. She is also survived by her brother in law Reverend Bill Vaughn and sister in law Peggy Hoffman Heard.









