Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Strong Hope Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Strong Hope Baptist Church
Annie Bell Pell Craft Simonson Obituary
Wesson, MS - Annie Bell Pell Craft Simonson, born February 3, 1926 in the Strong Hope community to A. J. and Mae Bailey Pell, passed away February 23, 2019 at Edgewood Nursing Home in Byram. Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Wednesday at Strong Hope Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Strong Hope Baptist Church with burial at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Simonson worked for General Electric in Jackson, MS for 40 years. She was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church and the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings, husband, Bill Simonson and son Kenneth Craft.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Craft Smith (Frank, Jr.) of Brandon; son, Frank Craft (Linda) of Terry; step-son, Jimmy Simonson (Patsy) of Brandon; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 25, 2019
