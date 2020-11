Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Annie's life story with friends and family

Share Annie's life story with friends and family

Annie Esther Jennings Williams



Jackson, MS - ANNIE ESTHER JENNINGS WILLIAMS, 64, passed away November 2 at her home in Jackson.



Family and friends will visit 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 9 at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store