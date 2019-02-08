Annie Louise Martin



Brandon, MS - Annie Louise Harrielson Martin, 84, passed away on February 6, 2019, at her home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday, February 8, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS and starting at 10am Saturday. Services will follow at 11am in the chapel, interment will be at Bolton Cemetery in Bolton, MS.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Alfred D. Martin. Survivors include her four daughters, Katherine Martin Nelson (Cliff) of Raymond, MS, Naomi Martin Duran (Eddie) of Brandon, MS, Marla Martin Sikes of Brandon, MS, Nikki Martin McNabb of Brandon, MS. She is also survived by her brother, Johnny Harrielson (Millie) of Mt. Dora, FL; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



Our mother was a devout Christian and a member of Bolton Baptist Church, where she was a member of "Mending Hearts" Sunday School Class for many years. The great joys of her life were the coming and going with her family that she loved so devotedly, working with the many plants she had nurtured with her "green thumb," collecting hundreds of salt and pepper shakers from her travels with family and friends. Feeding her birds was a passion, hummingbirds and cardinals among her favorites. A very avid reader with an unquenchable desire for knowledge.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Ministries for their compassion and kindness.



In lieu of flowers you may contribute to the .



