Annie Ruth Sellers Blaylock
Jackson - On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Annie (Ann) Ruth Sellers Blaylock, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother peacefully passed away at the age of 98 at the home of her daughter, Vicki Ramsey.
Ann was born on November 25, 1920, Thanksgiving Day, in Raleigh MS to the late Grover and Annie Sellers. After graduating from Raleigh High School, she resided in Jackson and Brandon for the next 75 years. In 2015, she moved to McKenzie TN to live with her daughter, Vicki.
Ann was known for her story telling abilities. She loved to reminisce and tell stories of her childhood. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed preparing Southern style dishes and was an avid Mississippi State fan.
In April, 1945, she married Victor Blaylock, a World War II soldier, who was stationed at the Jackson Air Base. She was walking and shopping on Capital Street one day when a storekeeper said to Vic, "soldier, slow down" and motioned to Ann. The two met and the rest is history. They were married 50 years until Vic's death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her four sisters and three brothers.
Ann is survived by her son, Denny (Ladine) Blaylock, her daughter, Vicki Ramsey, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.
Ann was a longtime member of Van Winkle Baptist Church and Parkhill Baptist Church.
The service celebrating Ann's life will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home and Memorial Park (6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS 39209) on Friday, June 14. Visitation is from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm and the service will immediately follow visitation. The Reverend David Cranford of Ponchatoula, LA will be officiating.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Avonlon Hospice in Paris, TN and Dr. Bryan Merrick for their professional and loving care. The family thanks her lifelong friends, Louise Bailey and Ruth Lee for their many prayers and loyalty. And, thanks to a very special friend and sitter, Sue Lowry.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 13, 2019