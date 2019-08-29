|
Annielie "Lee" Crawley
Madison - Annielie "Lee" Walsh Crawley, 85, of Madison, MS peacefully passed away August 26, 2019 at Hospice Ministries after an extended illness.
Lee was born March 29, 1934 at McComb City Hospital, in McComb, MS to Hatten and Avanelle Walsh. Among her many accolades, she attended University of Southern MS, graduated from MS College in 1967, and was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, MS as well as a current member of Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland, MS. Lee retired as a Branch Manager after 25 years with numerous sales awards and honors from World Book Encyclopedia, and her retirement years were spent at her home on Lake Caroline in Madison, MS.
Lee is preceded in death by her parents, Hattan and Avanelle Walsh of McComb, MS; her sister Avonne Norman of Laurel, MS; and son-in-law Michael Medlin of Surf City, NC. She is survived by her husband, William T. (Ted) Crawley of Madison, MS (Lake Caroline); children, Ted Crawley Jr and wife Becky of Madison, MS, Tina Medlin of Fuquay Varina, NC, Karlanne Coates and husband Bill of Clinton, MS, Cary Crawley and wife Tanya of Ridgeland, MS; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS at 3:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 29, 2019