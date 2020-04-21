Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Anthony Matheny


1961 - 2020
Anthony Matheny Obituary
Anthony Matheny

Terry - Anthony Ray Matheny, 59, went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Due to the current circumstances, the family will be having a private service.

A native of Jackson, Anthony grew up in the neighborhood adjacent to the "Old VA" where, as a youth, he spent many hours roaming the old hospital buildings, grounds, and exploring the woods.

Anthony graduated from Mississippi Baptist High School and the University of Southern Mississippi, earning both his undergraduate and master's degree. He also received a second master's degree in Economic Development from Florida State University.

His career in economic development and city planning allowed him to live in many different places during his life including Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas.

Anthony made many lifelong friends while in high school and college. Anthony enjoyed the company of his family and friends, especially when good Mexican food was involved. Anthony loved music and was self-taught on drums and guitar, being influenced by many artists from the Allman Brothers to Joni Mitchell. Through the years Anthony enjoyed playing golf and tennis, bass fishing, hunting doves and squirrels, and going to auctions.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Matheny of Byram, MS; brother Gregory Matheny (Carol) of Madison, MS; nephews, Matthew Matheny and Justin Matheny of Madison, MS. He is preceded in death by his father, Louie Ray Matheny.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to American Diabetes Association or Children's Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
