Anthony Mulvihill

Natchez - July 21, 1945 - October 11, 2019

A celebration of life for Anthony Mulvihill, 74, of Natchez, who died October 11, 2019, at his residence, was held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday October 14, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Mulvihill was born July 21, 1945 in Natchez, MS, the son of Donald and Bonnie Egloff Mulvihill.

Anthony loved to hunt and fish. He loved watching Ole Miss and Saints football. He loved living in the country so he could open his kitchen window and watch all of the deer in his yard.

Mr. Mulvihill was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Donald Mulvihill, Jr. and Pat Mulvihill.

Survivors include two sons, Todd Mulvihill and Dustin Mulvihill, daughter Sara Holliday and husband Ronnie; Grandchildren Jon Todd Mulvihill, Parker Saxton, Shelbie Mulvihill Dalalloi, and David Mulvihill; and sister Kathleen Mulvilhill Lovnaeseth and husband John.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
