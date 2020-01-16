|
Reverend Arnold Arlington Bush, Jr.
Fairhope, AL - The Reverend Arnold Arlington Bush, Jr., 82, of Fairhope, AL, died Friday, January 10, 2020.
Arnold loved Jesus, ice cream and his family. He enjoyed sports and served the Episcopal Church faithfully as a priest for more than fifty years. He encouraged everyone to laugh and grow in love for each other and Christ.
Arnold was born February 25, 1937, in Laurel, MS to Arnold A. Bush, Sr., and Lillian White Bush. He was a graduate of Millsaps College in 1959, and the School of Theology at the University of the South (Sewanee) in 1962. He was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church in 1963 and served parishes all over the southeast for more than fifty years. Arnold's spirituality was nurtured by Faith Alive and Cursillio, and he was committed to sharing the love of God he knew through his devoted work as a Province Coordinator for Evangelism and Renewal in the southeastern Episcopal Church.
Arnold was preceded in death by Margaret Zoe Harvey Bush, his college sweetheart and wife of fifty-four years, and his older brother, Harry Harmon Bush.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Guthrie Bush of Fairhope, Ala., with whom he traveled widely and who cared for him in his battle with cancer. He is also survived by his and Zoe's five children and ten grandchildren, Stephen Bush (Katherine) and John and Henry of Memphis, TN, Andrew Bush (Shannon) and Abigail, Cheyne and Sloane of Edwards, MS, David Bush (Helen) and Avery, Michaela and Zachary of Spanish Fort, AL, Margaret Bush Cassimus (John) and Catherine and Alex of Birmingham, AL, and Elizabeth Bush of Clinton, MS; his brother, James Wray Bush (Shirley) of Laurel, MS; stepson, Charles Harris of New Orleans, LA; his beloved nieces and nephews Linda Burdine (Scott) of Houston, TX, Patricia Johnston (Steve) of Dallas, TX, Harry Bush, Jr. (Carolyn) of Boerne, TX, Michael Bush (Cynthia) of Laurel, MS, Leann Pearson (Kyle) of Allen, Tx, and Clay Davidson (Steve) of Ridgeland, MS.
A memorial service with Holy Eucharist will be held at St. Peter's-by-the-Lake Episcopal Church in Brandon, MS on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., with internment of ashes in the columbarium. Memorial service will be also be held at St. James' Episcopal Church, 860 N. Section Street in Fairhope, AL on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., and at St. Jude's Episcopal Church in Niceville, FL on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow each service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Peter's-by-the-Lake, 1954 Spillway Road, Brandon, MS 39047, St. James', 860 N. Section St., Fairhope, AL 36532, St. Jude's, 200 N. Partin Drive, Niceville, FL 32578; or St. John's Episcopal Church, 541 N. 5th Avenue, Laurel, MS, 39440, where a celebration will be held at a later time. Memorials may also be sent to Camp Happy Sands, 13300 Johnson Beach Road, Pensacola, FL 32507.
The entire family gives thanks for all those who cared for Arnold and for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support.
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home, 26209 Pollard Road, Daphne, AL, is assisting the family.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020