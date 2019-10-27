Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Arthur Joseph "Artie Joe" Williams Sr.


1941 - 2019
Arthur Joseph "Artie Joe" Williams, Sr.

Clinton - Artie Joe was born April 13, 1941, in Clinton, IN and passed away peacefully in his home in Clinton, MS on October 26, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lillian Williams; father Art Williams; sister Martha Smith; sister, Elaine Dollar and brother Bill Williams.

He is survived by his wife Kaye Dixon Williams; one daughter, Dixi Williams Broadhead (Marc); one son Arthur Joseph "Joey" Williams, Jr. (Jennifer); and four grandchildren, Marc Joseph Broadhead, Ana Broadhead, Jordyn Williams and Jana Claire Williams.

Artie Joe had a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, MS at 11:30am with visitation starting at 10:00am.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
