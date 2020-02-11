|
Arthur Scott Hume, Sr.
Oxford, Ms - Arthur Scott Hume Sr.,91, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. A visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Parkway, with a visitation one hour prior.
He was born on June 17, 1928 in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He was born and raised on a farm with an older sister and 2 younger sisters. He served as a medic in the Korean War. After returning to the States, he continued his education attending David Lipscomb College, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Mississippi. He was married to Barbara Savage in Oxford Mississippi. He graduated from pharmacy school and worked as a pharmacist. He then obtained his PhD in pharmacology and toxicology. He was a researcher and teacher at the University Mississippi Medical School in the department of pharmacology. He was the director of the Mississippi State crime lab for 16 years and then started the Mississippi Poison Control Center and was the director for over 20 years. He returned to academic life and became a full professor of pharmacology and toxicology. He also developed and directed the University of Mississippi toxicology laboratory. He was the lead author and contributing author on multiple publications and research articles.
As a devout Christian, he lived his life through his faith in Jesus Christ. He was an elder at Meadowbrook Church of Christ for over 20 years. He was a dedicated husband and father. He loved boating, water skiing, snow skiing, working on cars and jeeps, and reading. He was selfless in his time and dedicated to helping others. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara Nell Savage, his son Arthur Scott Hume Jr, son Andrew Tucker Hume, and daughter Ann Marie Shivers. He is also survived by 2 of his sisters Betty Rash and Emma Lou Hume, as well as 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The University of Mississippi Medical Center Poison Control Center in Arthur Hume's name and mailed to UMMC Development Accounting, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216. Memorial donations can also be made online at umc.edu/givenow.
Romans 14:8
For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020