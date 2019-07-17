|
Arthur "Artman" Wineland Jr.
Brandon - A loving and precious soul left this earth Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Gregory Arthur "Artman" Wineland, Jr., twenty-six, Brandon, Mississippi, was a remarkable father, son, brother, and friend.
Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on August 12, 1992, sharing his birthday with his mother, the pediatrician who first checked Gregory declared that he was a beautiful boy. And, so he proved to be.
He attended Saint Edward Catholic School in Little Rock until his family's move to Jackson, Mississippi in December 1998, where he served as an altar boy at St. Paul Catholic Church in Flowood, Mississippi, and graduated from Northwest Rankin High School in 2010. He attended both the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and the University of Arkansas. He was a graduate of Hinds Community College and was attending Jackson State University, pursuing an English and education degree in preparation for a career in teaching and writing.
Gregory leaves behind to grieve his loss and cherish his memories his son, Ezra Arthur "Hoogie" Wineland, and parents, Gregory Arthur Wineland, Sr. and Angela Layne Edwards Wineland, all of Brandon, Mississippi; and his sister and best friend, Layne Elizabeth Wineland of Austin, Texas. Gregory's other survivors include his maternal grandparents, Ronald Gray Edwards and Sherry O'Shan Cook Edwards, Camden, Arkansas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who adored him; childhood nanny and adulthood friend, Anmarie Boutrin, Germantown, Maryland; and his estranged wife, Brooke Samantha Ballard, Brandon, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herbert Lee "Hody" Wineland and Selma Lee Hull Wineland, and paternal uncle, Hugh Franklin Burnett.
Gregory found joy in the Razorbacks (and misery in them as well), writing short stories, a novel, and rap music the likes of which you've never heard and for which you need a dictionary; listening to music, especially Of Montreal, once driving with his sister to see them perform in New Orleans and driving back the same night; comedy; drawing; and impersonating all manner of people and accents.
By far Gregory's greatest joy was being with his son, Hoogie, to whom he was completely devoted and caring. Gregory fed Hoogie, bathed Hoogie, played with Hoogie at the park, and was potty-training him. Gregory and Hoogie together enjoyed swinging on the tire swing that Gregory made, riding Hoogie's tricycle and toy motorcycle, reading, sharing ghost stories, telling jokes to each other, sharing a mutual appreciation for SpongeBob SquarePants, riding in Gregory's pickup truck, and swimming at the neighborhood pool. Two weeks before Gregory died, he took Hoogie on Hoogie's first vacation to the beach.
Gregory will forever be remembered for his tender heart, creative and whimsical nature, intelligence, good manners, desire and ability to make people laugh with the best sense of humor ever, and funky clothing style—his thrift shop skills were nonpareil.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday, July 18 at 1:00 p.m. The family would appreciate donations in Gregory's memory to St. Edward Catholic Church or a substance abuse treatment organization of your choice.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 17, 2019