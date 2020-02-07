|
Aubrey Summerlin
Canton - Aubrey Nathan Summerlin, 63 passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence in Canton, MS.
Funeral services are 11:00 am Monday, February 10, 2020 at Culpepper Funeral Home in Canton, MS.
Burial will follow at the Canton Cemetery in Canton, MS.
Visitation will be at Culpepper Funeral Home in Canton on Monday beginning at 9:30am until service time there at 11:00am.
Aubrey is survived by his mother Walterine Boutwell Summerlin; son Brent Summerlin; daughters Rachel Summerlin, Hannah Summerlin; brothers Paul Summerlin Jr. (Linda), George Summerlin (Marian); grandchild Lucy Maples; and many nieces and nephews.
He was of the Baptist Faith and was a retired truck driver and welder. His interests included cows and motorcycles.
Aubrey was proceeded in death by his father Paul Summerlin, brother Sam, and sister Paula.
Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made www.culpepperfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020